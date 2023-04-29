Law enforcement, community remember fallen volunteer fireman

Cpt. Roy Sewell died responding to an ATV accident.
Captain Roy Sewell Jr
Captain Roy Sewell Jr(Roane County Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security)
By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of members of law enforcement honored fallen volunteer fireman Roy Sewell Saturday. Agencies statewide went to Claiborne County to pay their final respects.

“It just shows what kind of brotherhood that we have,” Laroy Brandt, fire chief for the North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department.

Sewell died responding to an ATV accident when his firetruck went off the road and flipped upside down.

“We’ve suffered a great loss as a firefighter community and prayers for his family,” Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office chaplain Steve Ousley said. “The lives that Roy has touched speak volumes today.”

Brandt said Sewell always seemed to be there whenever a call came in.

“He did it without question. he did it without a second guess. he was there all of the time,” Brandt said.

Sewell’s final ride marks his last goodbye to East Tennessee. A day filled with mourning, hugs and support for friends, family, and other officers.

“We will get through it. Love each other and work through it and go forward,” Ousley said.

Sewell leaves behind his wife, Randi, and two-year-old daughter, Delta. The family is expecting a son, Everett, in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEATHERWOOD OFFROAD PARK
‘Largest off-road park in Kentucky’, Leatherwood Off-Road Park opens to visitors
Jackson County man sentenced to life in prison
Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
CJ Fredrick & Blair Green
Former UK basketball players announced as Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade grand marshals
Troopers said Garland’s body was found at approximately 5 p.m. on April 25 near a Forest...
Third person arrested in missing person, murder case

Latest News

April 29th is End Jew Hatred day.
April 29th declared End Jew Hatred Day in Kentucky
Read Spotted Newt
Hazard business celebrates Independent Bookstore Day
The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital
Parkinson's In Motion 5K race
Parkinson’s In Motion, London-based non-profit, holds first 5K race to raise awareness