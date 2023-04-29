Hyden hosts War Daddy bike race

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hyden native, and current Louisville resident, John Maggard and his friends created one of the toughest bike races in the country here in Eastern Kentucky.

The event features two races, the War Daddy, which is the premier event spanning 68 miles and 8,000 feet of elevation, and Sandlin’s Shred, which is a little shorter spanning 32 miles.

“We started up four years ago, we kind of made this route based on some of our longer training rides and where like we want to make this is as hard as possible,” said War Daddy founder, Josh Maggard. “We made this big hard loop and then afterwards we where like ‘man this is such an awesome course, we gotta make a race out of this’ so we created War Daddy which is our big race, and we advertise it as the hardest race in Kentucky.”

Places one-through-three receive a plaque and first place receives the “War Daddy army helmet,” which the winner signs and keeps until next year.

