HCTC School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music puts on spring showcase

Hazard Community and Technical College President Dr. Jennifer Lindon on stage.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - If you heard some good music coming out of Leslie County Friday evening, you were not alone!

Hazard Community and Technical College’s School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music held its Spring Ensemble Showcase Friday night.

Lineups included representations of Mountain Heritage, Mountain Tradition, Songwriting Class, Mountain Songbirds, and Good Ground.

Bobby Osborne also stopped by for a special performance.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon and Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph were also in attendance.

