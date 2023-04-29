Hazard business celebrates Independent Bookstore Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A local business is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day.

The Read Spotted Newt in Hazard has been in business for three years, opening just a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between the pandemic and flooding last summer, bookstore owner Mandi Sheffel said outside circumstances have made growing her business harder.

Sheffel feels that the reward of seeing readers and writers together, however, outweighs anything bad.

”I think this and the store’s anniversary are both opportunities for me to celebrate it, and to give back to customers, because I feel like my customer base is the whole reason why I’m able to stay here and stay open,” Mandi Sheffel said.

Sheffel hosted local authors for book signings throughout the day.

“Local family can come here and pick out the book of their choice instead of ordering it, even though it’s on Barnes and Noble and Amazon, and other stores,” said local author Carolyn Collett. “It makes me happy that we have this bookstore in Hazard.”

Many of the books at the Read Spotted Newt are Appalachia-based.

