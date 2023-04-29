Hazard business celebrates Independent Bookstore Day

Read Spotted Newt
Read Spotted Newt(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A local business is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day.

The Read Spotted Newt in Hazard has been in business for three years, opening just a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between the pandemic and flooding last summer, bookstore owner Mandi Sheffel said outside circumstances have made growing her business harder.

Sheffel feels that the reward of seeing readers and writers together, however, outweighs anything bad.

”I think this and the store’s anniversary are both opportunities for me to celebrate it, and to give back to customers, because I feel like my customer base is the whole reason why I’m able to stay here and stay open,” Mandi Sheffel said.

Sheffel hosted local authors for book signings throughout the day.

“Local family can come here and pick out the book of their choice instead of ordering it, even though it’s on Barnes and Noble and Amazon, and other stores,” said local author Carolyn Collett. “It makes me happy that we have this bookstore in Hazard.”

Many of the books at the Read Spotted Newt are Appalachia-based.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEATHERWOOD OFFROAD PARK
‘Largest off-road park in Kentucky’, Leatherwood Off-Road Park opens to visitors
Jackson County man sentenced to life in prison
Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
CJ Fredrick & Blair Green
Former UK basketball players announced as Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade grand marshals
Troopers said Garland’s body was found at approximately 5 p.m. on April 25 near a Forest...
Third person arrested in missing person, murder case

Latest News

The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital
Parkinson's In Motion 5K race
Parkinson’s In Motion, London-based non-profit, holds first 5K race to raise awareness
Off-Road Park - 11:00 p.m.
Off-Road Park - 11:00 p.m.
MEDIC Blood Centers has reached a critical need in its blood supply.
‘Truly saving a life’ | MEDIC asking for donors as slow season takes toll on supply