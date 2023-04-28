Will Levis goes 33rd overall to the Tennessee Titans

Will Levis at NFL Combine
Will Levis at NFL Combine(AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The quintessential Kentucky quarterback over the last two seasons has found a new home.

With the 33rd pick of the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected UK’s Will Levis, taking an unexpected dip from where he was anticipated.

Several mock drafts going into Thursday had Levis going in the first round, even within the top five picks.

In his time at Kentucky, Levis completed nearly two-thirds of all his passes, amassed over 5,000 passing yards, passed for 43 touchdowns and rushed for 269 yards and 11 touchdowns.

