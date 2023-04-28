West Virginia State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, April 23rd at the intersection of West 9th Street and...
It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, April 23rd at the intersection of West 9th Street and Jackson Avenue.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have identified the body that was found in the Guyandotte River in Logan, West Virginia on April 23.

According to troopers, an autopsy on the victim at the State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person as Anthony Lee Stollings Jr., 42, of Logan.

WVSP says no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Highway 28 reopened following deadly crash in Perry County
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
CJ Fredrick & Blair Green
Former UK basketball players announced as Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade grand marshals
Police: Man facing burglary charges

Latest News

Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday
Floyd County Dispatch - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County Dispatch - 11:00 p.m.
eky leadership awards
35th annual East Kentucky Leadership Awards honor those who helped after floods
At an honors ceremony Thursday in Lexington, dozens of veterans in central Kentucky were...
Kentucky veterans honored by Military Freedom Fest