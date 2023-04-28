Third person arrested in missing person, murder case

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested a third person Thursday evening in connection with the death of Roscoe Garland, 54, of Pine Knot.

Roscoe L. Bryant, 48, of Pine Knot, was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Troopers said Garland’s body was found at approximately 5 p.m. on April 25 near a Forest Service Road in Whitley County.

He was reported missing on October 14, 2022 in McCreary County.

Officers arrested Joe D. Bryant, 48, Pine Knot, and Broderick A. Taylor, 24, of Pine Knot, on Tuesday. They were both charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Joe Bryant and Taylor were taken to the Knox County Jail. Roscoe Bryant was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.