Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday

Tennesseans won’t have to pay taxes on groceries from August through October.
The Tennessee General Assembly passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act during its legislative session, making one of the largest tax cuts in Tennessee history.
By Danielle Jackson and Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee families will soon be enjoying $400 million in tax cuts.

The Tennessee General Assembly passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act during its legislative session, making one of the largest tax cuts in Tennessee history, according to a media release. Included in the tax act is a grocery tax holiday from August through October, meaning Tennesseans will not pay tax on food at the grocery store for three months.

WSMV4 spoke with some shoppers Thursday evening about their experience with high grocery prices over the past year.

“Over the past few months, it definitely has been increasing in price. You can tell a thing of eggs is what like five bucks, and a gallon of milk is like four dollars,” said Olivia Buppert.

Many shoppers say they’ve had to change up their shopping habits like choosing the store-brand items over the name brands.

”Any help that we can get would be great because between grocery and gas and everything else going up and up, so just having that little bit of help would be good,” said Donna Spaulding.

Others like Rachel Zhou plans to buy expensive grocery items during the months of August through October.

“I think it’s a good thing for us especially for students. We don’t have income and we don’t have salaries so it can reduce our living cost so I think it’s good thing for us,” said Zhou.

The legislation also includes roughly $150 million in tax cuts for small businesses, boosting economic growth in the Volunteer State.

Gov. Bill Lee said he’s proud to put dollars back into the wallets of hardworking Tennesseans.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Highway 28 reopened following deadly crash in Perry County
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
CJ Fredrick & Blair Green
Former UK basketball players announced as Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade grand marshals
Police: Man facing burglary charges

Latest News

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, April 23rd at the intersection of West 9th Street and...
West Virginia State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
Floyd County Dispatch - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County Dispatch - 11:00 p.m.
eky leadership awards
35th annual East Kentucky Leadership Awards honor those who helped after floods
At an honors ceremony Thursday in Lexington, dozens of veterans in central Kentucky were...
Kentucky veterans honored by Military Freedom Fest