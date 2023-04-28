‘She is a light in the world’: Three-year-old EKY native is capturing hearts around the world

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Adaline Catron is a spunky three-year-old who loves painting fingernails, playing with toys and of course, her mom and dad, who say she is a light to the world.

”I’ve never laughed so much in my entire life as I do just spending an afternoon with her. Like she can turn anybody’s day around”, said her mom, Kayla Catron.

When Addy was approximately six months old their world turned upside down as they were told their little girl was diagnosed with septo-optic dysplasia, a condition that primarily affects the brain and eyes. They were told their daughter was blind.

”Of course you know we’re heartbroken and devasted, but I told her we’re going to get a second opinion. Let’s not freak out yet. There’s more tests that they can do. So, of course, we did that and the second opinion at Cincinnati Children’s was much better,” her dad Brian said.

People from around the world were praying for Addy and her parents, and they found out Addy is not blind but visually impaired.

”So with Adaline her optic nerves are underdeveloped. They’re smaller so it kind of gives tunnel vision. It limits the field of vision,” her dad explained.

He also talked about her strength as she has gotten older and has not let anything stop her.

“She can read books, she can memorize songs, she knows her ABC’s, colors, all of that,” he said.

Eventually they decided to capture her spunky attitude through TikTok videos, but her mom said she was not supportive at first.

”I didn’t want any part of it. I was too scared of all the negative feedback,” Kayla Catron explained.

Despite that fear, people from around the world fell in love with little Addy.

“Then we’d get messages like, when I’m having a bad day, I have to go to TikTok and watch her videos. She makes my day better,” her parents explained.

Addy’s TikTok page has more than 100 thousand followers, and people around the world are smiling because of Addy Catron the 3-year-old little girl from Perry County, Kentucky.

”It’s why we continued doing it. Hopefully it’ll be something that she can look back on one day and realize she made an impact on some people’s lives,” her dad explained.

When Addy’s parents were asked the advice, they’d give Addy if she heard this story in ten years, they said this, ”Future Addy, please don’t lose your personality, please don’t lose your spunk, and do not let this world crush you because you are, she is a light in the world. She is. I mean you are the light. You can shine.”

Addy’s TikTok videos have also been previewed on several national news platforms across the country.

