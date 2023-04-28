Scores from a rainy day of baseball and softball
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wet day for ball throughout the mountains with most games being canceled, below is the full scoreboard.
BASEBALL:
Estill County, 10, Owsley County, 0, (5 innings)
Pike County Central, 19, Phelps, 4, (3 innings)
SOFTBALL:
Betsy Layne, 21, Prestonsburg, 4, (5 innings)
Magoffin County, 16, Knott County Central, 1, (3 innings)
Pike County Central, 13, Belfry, 2
West Carter, 11, Morgan County, 7
