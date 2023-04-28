Scores from a rainy day of baseball and softball

By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wet day for ball throughout the mountains with most games being canceled, below is the full scoreboard.

BASEBALL:

Estill County, 10, Owsley County, 0, (5 innings)

Pike County Central, 19, Phelps, 4, (3 innings)

SOFTBALL:

Betsy Layne, 21, Prestonsburg, 4, (5 innings)

Magoffin County, 16, Knott County Central, 1, (3 innings)

Pike County Central, 13, Belfry, 2

West Carter, 11, Morgan County, 7

