Scattered showers possible to close out the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab the umbrella as you walk out the door because rain chances look to linger into Friday.

Friday & Friday Night Forecast

Most of the rain we experienced overnight is moving out of the region. We could still see an isolated shower during your Friday morning commute, but we should get a small break through the late morning hours. However, we are watching out for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon and evening, so do not put the umbrella away just yet. High temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly sunny sky.

Into tonight, most of the region should start to dry out. A stray shower can not be ruled out during the evening, but most of us look dry overnight. Low temperatures fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Weekend Forecast

The weather looks mostly dry as we kick off the weekend. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s by Saturday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower can not be ruled out, especially over our western counties, but most of us look to stay dry.

However, we are tracking more rain chances by Saturday night. Scattered showers will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky. If you have any outdoor plans, it should not rain all night, but some rain will be possible at times. Low temperatures fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Scattered showers look to continue into Sunday. Again, it does not look to be an all day washout, but some rain will be possible at times on Sunday. High temperatures look to reach the mid-and-lower-60s under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows look to fall into the lower-40s.

Tracking Cooler Air, Spotty Showers, Breezy Winds Next Week

Just a First Alert, we are watching out for much cooler air as we kick off the upcoming work week. Temperatures on Monday only look to top out in the mid-50s. Overnight lows tumble into the lower-40s. Stray showers also look possible on Monday, especially east of the Highway 15 corridor. We are also tracking some gusty winds on Monday. We could see winds up to 20 mph at times.

Temperatures remain below average on Tuesday. Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the lower-40s. Again, stray showers can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks dry. Gusty winds also look to continue on Tuesday. We could see some gusts up to 25-30 mph at times.

On Wednesday, the forecast does not change much. Temperatures stay below average, breezy conditions linger and an isolated shower or two will be possible. Highs look to top out in the mid-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, while overnight lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

