Outriders make safety first priority for horses, riders at Kentucky Derby

Outriders are the extra set of eyes paying attention to the horses from a very close proximity.
By Dustin Vogt and Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While all eyes will be focused on the horses racing in the upcoming Kentucky Derby, there will be an extra set of eyes also paying attention to the horses from a very close proximity.

Meet the Churchill Downs outriders, who make sure for the horses and riders, safety is the number one precaution taken on the racetrack.

“As far as safety, we’re like lifeguards at a pool,” outrider Lee Lockwood said. “Whenever something bad happens, we’re the ones that have to spring into action first.”

The outriders serve as protectors of the grounds, escorting race horses to their posts and handling any other issues on the track that may occur.

“If there is a loose horse, they don’t understand what catching it is until they actually see it happen,” outrider Shane Hoodenpyle said.

“Unless you have a really unruly horse that needs extra special help, it doesn’t seem like a lot,” Lockwood said.

“As long as the jockeys respect me, that is my main goal,” outrider Greg Blasi said.

These three men have a combined experience of more than 40 years monitoring the racetrack.

“There are three of us out in the mornings at this time because of all of the extra distractions,” Lockwood said.

“I got pretty lucky to get thrown in with the two I was thrown in with,” Hoodenpyle said. “They’ve taught me a lot about the race track.”

“I’ve had a lot of great horses, so they make my job easy,” Blasi said.

Their many years of experience helps in keeping the environment safe for everyone involved, not just for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby, but every day horses train or race.

“My main concern is rider and horse safety,” Blasi said.

So when sitting down to enjoy the experience of Oaks and Derby, be sure to keep track of the outriders making sure the event stays safe and goes smoothly.

