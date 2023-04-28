One woman dead after Chavies wreck

A Breathitt County woman is dead after a wreck in Chavies on Thursday
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County woman is dead after a wreck in Chavies on Thursday.

Kentucky State Police troopers said, Margaret Thomas, 57, of Altro, was driving on KY-28 and crossed over the divider, hitting the car driven by Gregory Newberry, 32, of Krypton.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene and Newberry was taken to the hospital for his injuries. An autopsy and toxicology report are still being conducted.

