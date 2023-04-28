One man dead after crash in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is dead after a crash on Thursday.

Ralph Lyttle, 86, of Williamsburg, was turning left off of Angel Road in Whitley County and collided with a Freightliner Empty Log Truck traveling down Cumberland Falls Highway.

Lyttle was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries by the Whitley County Coroner’s office.

No injuries were reported to the other driver, who was identified as Randall L. Bowlin, 59, of Williamsburg.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.