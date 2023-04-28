One man dead after crash in Whitley County

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
One Whitley County man is dead after a crash on April 27(KKTV)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is dead after a crash on Thursday.

Ralph Lyttle, 86, of Williamsburg, was turning left off of Angel Road in Whitley County and collided with a Freightliner Empty Log Truck traveling down Cumberland Falls Highway.

Lyttle was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries by the Whitley County Coroner’s office.

No injuries were reported to the other driver, who was identified as Randall L. Bowlin, 59, of Williamsburg.

