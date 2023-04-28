One dead in W.Va. Turnpike crash; roadway closed in both directions

One person died Friday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on the West Virginia Turnpike that involved a tractor-trailer in Kanawha County.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike is closed Friday evening in both direction after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that included a tractor-trailer, Metro County 911 dispatchers say.

They say one person has died and four others were taken to the hospital. It is unknown how many other vehicles were involved.

The crash was reported before 4:30 p.m. at the 83.5-mile marker before the tollbooth on the southbound side. That is in the Cabin Creek area.

As of 5:45 p.m., one southbound lane was open.

According to Metro 911, the crash is causing another road closure. The agency says that Cabin Creek Road at MacCorkle Ave SE at the Turnpike overpass will be closed in both directions due to a fuel spill from the turnpike accident. In addition, state DOH crews will have the entrance ramp to I-77 South shut down at the Chelyan Bridge.

Metro 911 also reports that Paint Creek Road and state Route 61 will be used as traffic diversion routes until the Turnpike and Cabin Creek Road reopen.

West Virginia State Police troopers are handling the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Highway 28 reopened following deadly crash in Perry County
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
CJ Fredrick & Blair Green
Former UK basketball players announced as Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade grand marshals
Police: Man facing burglary charges

Latest News

East Kentucky Leadership Conference
2023 East Kentucky Leadership Conference comes to a close
Mountain News at 6 - EKYLC Friday
Mountain News at 6 - EKYLC Friday
Mountain News at 6 - Paintsville Lake
Mountain News at 6 - Paintsville Lake
Mountain News at 6 - Adaline Catron
Mountain News at 6 - Adaline Catron
Mountain News at 6 - EKY Park Grants
Mountain News at 6 - EKY Park Grants