Natural Bridge back open after fire

SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a fire that scorched over 100 acres of the park, Natural Bridge is back open.

Access to the Natural Bridge State Park was cut off for almost two weeks while crews worked to contain the fire. Several trails and the Skylift reopened Friday, and tourists showed up despite the rain to enjoy one of Kentucky’s best views once again.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“Well it’s the rolling hills,” said Sue Buck, one of the first visitors post-fire. “It seems to really lend itself to these natural bridges. Seems to be more than one, I think. A lot of unique rock formations. Nice stream running behind our campground. Nice and peaceful and quiet.”

The Balance Rock Trail and the Hoods Branch Trail are still closed due to fire damage.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.