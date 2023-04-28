Natural Bridge back open after fire

many trails are once again open to Natural Bridge.
many trails are once again open to Natural Bridge.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a fire that scorched over 100 acres of the park, Natural Bridge is back open.

Access to the Natural Bridge State Park was cut off for almost two weeks while crews worked to contain the fire. Several trails and the Skylift reopened Friday, and tourists showed up despite the rain to enjoy one of Kentucky’s best views once again.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“Well it’s the rolling hills,” said Sue Buck, one of the first visitors post-fire. “It seems to really lend itself to these natural bridges. Seems to be more than one, I think. A lot of unique rock formations. Nice stream running behind our campground. Nice and peaceful and quiet.”

The Balance Rock Trail and the Hoods Branch Trail are still closed due to fire damage.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Highway 28 reopened following deadly crash in Perry County
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
CJ Fredrick & Blair Green
Former UK basketball players announced as Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade grand marshals
Police: Man facing burglary charges

Latest News

Douthitt Park in Jackson
EKY communities look to build on recent park grants
A Breathitt County woman is dead after a wreck in Chavies on Thursday
One woman dead after Chavies wreck
One Whitley County man is dead after a crash on April 27
One man dead after crash in Whitley County
Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday