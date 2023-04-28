More showers loom ahead of another cooldown

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve watched scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms rumble through the region this afternoon and evening. The good news is that we’re getting a break as we head into the weekend...the bad news is that the break won’t last the entire weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to work east and diminish as we head through the evening and overnight hours. We’ll be left with plentiful cloud cover, however, as lows only make a run for the lower 50s throughout the region, with upper 40s possible in the sheltered river valleys.

The dry but mostly cloudy skies look to continue as we officially kick the weekend off on Saturday as we wait for our next system to head in our direction. While we do, highs will make another run for the upper 60s and lower 70s...so not far from normal! A few more showers will try to filter their way in by tomorrow night, though, as overnight lows once again fall into the lower 50s.

Into Next Week

Showers continue ahead of a cold front working its way through the region on Sunday. This will lead not only to a potentially soggy close to the work week, but will also usher in much cooler than normal temperatures. After highs during the day in the lower 60s, we’ll fall back into the 40s as that cooler air works in overnight.

Yet more chilly air continues as we head through the early part of May with a mix of sun and clouds and stray showers around for much of the first week of the month. Highs stay well below normal, in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Though, a rebound may be on the way as we head through the second half of next week.

