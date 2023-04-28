Man accused of setting fire to 2 Minneapolis mosques

Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis are searching for a man suspected of setting fires that damaged two mosques earlier this week.

Jackie Rahm Little was charged with second-degree arson for one of the fires that rattled Minnesota’s Muslim community. The criminal complaint does not mention possible motives, but Muslim leaders on Tuesday said they feared the attacks were motivated by Islamophobia, the Star Tribune reported.

Little, 36, is charged in connection with the second fire, which on Monday burned the third floor of the Mercy Islamic Center. The center houses the Masjid Al Rahma mosque.

The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage shows Little entering the center carrying a bag with a gasoline can inside. A short time later, a staff member spotted a fire near offices. It was extinguished before it could spread very far.

The other fire was Sunday night in the bathroom of the mosque in the 24 Somali Mall. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said a suspect entered with a gas canister before lighting a fire in the bathroom. Worshippers extinguished the fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Highway 28 reopened following deadly crash in Perry County
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
CJ Fredrick & Blair Green
Former UK basketball players announced as Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade grand marshals
Police: Man facing burglary charges

Latest News

A husband and wife in Illinois are celebrating their 100th birthdays within two weeks of each...
Husband, wife both celebrate 100th birthdays two weeks apart
In this image taken from video provided by the National Police of Ukraine, firefighters work at...
Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills several people
Dillon Reeves was praised for taking action after a school bus driver had a medical emergency...
VIDEO: Student helps stop school bus after driver has medical emergency
A seventh grader is being called a hero after taking action Wednesday.
WATCH: Student helps stop bus after driver passes out