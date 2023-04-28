Kentucky veterans honored by Military Freedom Fest

At an honors ceremony Thursday in Lexington, dozens of veterans in central Kentucky were honored and thanked for their service.
At an honors ceremony Thursday in Lexington, dozens of veterans in central Kentucky were honored and thanked for their service.(WAFB)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For over 20 years, Military Freedom Fest has been honoring Kentucky veterans and servicemembers who fought and sacrificed for our country.

At an honors ceremony Thursday in Lexington, dozens of veterans in central Kentucky were honored and thanked for their service.

“It just fills my heart to know that we’ve done something for our boys,” said Doug Day, the co-founder of Military Freedom Fest said. “Like that one said tonight, he’s a Vietnam vet and no one has ever done anything for him until tonight. This just made his day.”

Over 100 ceremonies across the state have honored 8,360 veterans. Thursday’s in Lexington paid special tribute to two gold star families, and two Purple Heart recipients, among others who served.

According to the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, there are 370,000 veterans in Kentucky.

Day says it is events like this that remind him why he started it to begin with, and hopes others will remember the sacrifices made by our veterans.

