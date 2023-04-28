K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say

Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has gone missing for weeks. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs, Kimberly Donahue and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WSAZ/Gray News) - The handler of a police dog has reportedly been fired in connection with their K-9 partner’s disappearance.

WSAZ reports a Chapmanville Police Department K-9 handler has been fired this week after giving inconsistent statements regarding his missing dog.

Authorities in West Virginia said a police dog named Chase was first reported missing on April 11.

Officers responded to a home to help locate the canine and Chase’s handler told them that the animal escaped from a fenced yard.

The following day, Chapmanville police requested an investigation into the possible theft of the dog.

After recovering and reviewing hours of surveillance video, authorities said it was determined that Chase did not escape from his handler’s yard.

Police also determined that Chase was not stolen and that his handler’s statements about the dog’s disappearance were inconsistent.

According to Mayor Joel McNeely, the K-9 handler turned in all his police equipment on Friday and confirmed he was no longer with the department.

Authorities said they are continuing the search for the missing police dog.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Highway 28 reopened following deadly crash in Perry County
Photo Courtesy: Jenkins Police Department Facebook
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust in Letcher County
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump

Latest News

Jackson County man sentenced to life in prison
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young
Dispatchers have answered around 7,000 calls since the new year.
Floyd County consolidates dispatch services under one roof
911
Floyd County Dispatch - 6