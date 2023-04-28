Jackson County man sentenced to life in prison

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Jackson County man will spend the rest of his life in prison.

During mediation Thursday, Lonnie Belt pleaded guilty to a list of charges including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.

In 2017, Belt took Jesse Durham and her five-year-old son James to a wooded area, pushed her off a cliff and beat her son to death.

Durham survived but with serious injuries.

A judge sentenced Belt to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

