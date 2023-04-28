Good Question: Why are Ky. Governor candidates not saying ‘I approve this message’ in TV ads?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we get closer to the May Primary, you’re likely to see more political ads. one viewer wanted to know why he wasn’t hearing a certain phrase.

For today’s good question, Fred asks, “Why haven’t I heard ‘I am so & so and I approve this message’ in the TV ads this time? Was the law changed?”

Well, Fred, there is a law, but it only refers to candidates for federal office.

Since the ads we’re seeing now are mainly for the GOP nomination for governor, we reached out to the Republican Party of Kentucky. Director of Communications Sean Southard said it was his understanding that the disclaimer is required for federal campaign advertising.

He’s right. Since the passage of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002, people running for federal offices, like senator or president, must end their ads with a statement saying they approve the message.

The hope was that requiring people to take ownership of an ad would lower the number of attack ads. I’ll let you judge for yourself how successful that was.

Since our elections this year are state elections, those campaigns won’t need that disclaimer.

But Kentucky state law does require that campaign ads “...include a disclaimer indicating by whom the cost of the material was paid.”

So you will see who is paying for these ads, whether the candidate approves of it or not.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

