Floyd County consolidates dispatch services under one roof

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County and the city of Prestonsburg have recently worked together to consolidate all of the county’s dispatch services under one roof.

On January 23, Prestonsburg’s dispatch center, now named the Prestonsburg-Floyd County Emergency Communications Center (Prestonsburg-Floyd County ECC), expanded and began receiving calls from outside of city limits.

“The city had a great center. One of the best centers, if not the best center, in Eastern Kentucky,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “High tech, newly remodeled, great center, professional staff, everyone’s well trained.”

The Prestonsburg-Floyd County ECC was also remodeled in 2019 and includes updated technology, which allows callers, dispatchers, and first responders to communicate effectively and efficiently.

“They have updated all the mapping, the mapping is top notch, they take care of all the mapping for us and it and truly helps on our calls,” said Judge Williams.

With any change also comes its fair share of challenges. Williams added that response times to non-emergency calls and to some outskirt areas of the county have been an issue for many years.

Due to legal implications between the county and Kentucky State Police, which the county previously used for dispatch services, data on response times and other important information regarding 911 calls were sometimes not readily available.

Williams also added that KSP’s Dispatch Center does a wonderful job and the decision to move the county’s services was a tough one, but the access to this real time information is valuable to ensuring any issues are met swiftly.

“We didn’t have the data that we needed real time to address those deficiencies and to deploy the resources where they needed to be,” said Williams, “but we certainly feel that with the information that we have now, we’re going to have the ability to address that issue.”

Officials added that calls have dramatically increased at Prestonsburg-Floyd County ECC and is expected to answer approximately 25,000 calls by the end of 2023.

