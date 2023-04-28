Community gathers to celebrate opening of all-accessible facility

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State and local officials, Shriners, community members, and folks with Casting for Kids gathered at Paintsville Lake State Park on Friday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Casting for Kids boardwalk and kayak launch.

The new project was a collaboration between state and local officials and those with Casting for Kids.

“This is the first in the state of Kentucky of having a boardwalk. This is one foot off the water level, and it has its own rod and reel holders that you can actually enjoy what we take for granted,” said Casting for Kids Executive Director Chris Ferguson.

The goal of the facility is to allow those with limited mobility to enjoy a day at the lake.

“We want folks to have the opportunity, no matter if they have limitations, we want them to have as much opportunity to do things just like everybody else,” said Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie. “It really has so many so much value to all citizens, all residents, but certainly for those that might have limited mobility.”

Judge McKenzie and Ferguson both have children with mobility issues and say seeing folks use the facility is fantastic.

“I watch it day in and day out with my daughter and what they don’t have and it’s kind of neglected and this is a step forward in our community that will change for a long time,” said Ferguson.

Casting for Kids is also holding a two-day fishing tournament on April 29 and 30 at Yatesville Lake and Paintsville Lake with all proceed going to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Kids.

