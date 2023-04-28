Bryce Young picked first overall by the Panthers

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) salutes the fans as he leaves the field following an NCAA...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) salutes the fans as he leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 27, 2023
(WYMT) - With the first pick of the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Bryce Young.

In his time at Alabama, Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, started every game in 2021 and 2022. He completed 65.8 percent of his passes while throwing for 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Young marks Nick Saban’s first number one overall pick during his time at Alabama. He is the first top-overall pick from the Tide since Joe Namath in 1965.

