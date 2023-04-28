35th annual East Kentucky Leadership Awards honor those who helped after floods

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 35th annual East Kentucky Leadership Awards honored those who helped after the floods.

The event took place at Hazard Community and Technical College on Thursday night.

“There’s nothing more meaningful than being recognized by your own community for doing work in your community. That means more than anything,” said Gerry Roll, CEO of the Foundation For Appalachian Kentucky.

Eight individuals and organizations were recognized for the work during and after the floods.

“It’s an honor, but like we were talking about during the ceremony, there is so many people who did good work. It’s an honor to be recognized but you kind of want everyone to be recognized,” said Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance.

Several heroes who sprang intro action during the floods, were honored during the evening.

“This award means so much, not just for me, but for the community, the fire department. It shows everything that we have done, all the hard work that we have put into it, all the good volunteers we have,” said Greg Wilson, Rousseau Fire Department Chief.

Many of those recognized deflected the attention to others that also responded to the floods.

“We’re not in this for the recognition, we ain’t been in it for the recognition since day one. We always say that God gets all of the glory out of it all, and we’re sticking to that, and he does,” said Wilson.

WYMT will air highlights of the East Kentucky Leadership Awards showcase Monday, May 15th at 7 p.m.

