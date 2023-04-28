2023 East Kentucky Leadership Conference comes to a close

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Leadership Conference came to a close on Friday, focused around long-term recovery from the July 2022 flood.

Leading America’s Shelbi Henkle said it was a good opportunity to learn from many people and their experiences.

“It was a great time to cover a lot of different topics from flood response, to the needs we saw during the flooding, different programs that the government is using to kind of assist with broadband around the world and also Eastern Kentucky with funding,” she said.

Vice Chair for the Kentucky Public Service Commission Angie Hatton said that she is happy with the work that was done at this conference.

“I am really glad this conference exists, and that folks care enough to organize it, bring it to Hazard where it is accessible to folks from Eastern Kentucky and that people came from all over the region because they still care about this place enough that they will show up and see what they can do to help,” she explained.

She said she hopes this is not the last of advocating for flood victims.

“I am hoping that people can see where we can grow, I do not want this to be a session where people just see all of the failings. I think that if you do that, you kind of pigeon-hole yourself and you do not see the great realm of opportunity before you,” she added.

Hatton and Hinkle both said that they will continue working with those in need and make sure they have better resources through education, different funding opportunities and more.

