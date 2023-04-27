Yo-Yo Ma to perform at Mammoth Cave National Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park is prepping for a once in a lifetime performance, as Yo-Yo Ma will be joining the Louisville Orchestra to perform original pieces in the cave system.

Terry Abrams, Music Director and Composer of the Louisville Orchestra, says this concert is over a year and a half in the making, with the spectacle to match.

“It’s crazy, if you were to just suggest the idea of taking not only an orchestra, but a chorus and Yo Yo Ma into the earth itself,” Abrams said. “There are so many people that have wanted to make this happen.”

The concert will be complete with custom lighting, which Lighting Designer Mary Ellen Stebbens says takes inspiration from lights already in the cave system.

“We took a lot of cues from how do people experience the cave? How did they experience the cave a long time ago?” Stebbens said. “Our audience understands they’re coming into a cave, and if they’ve been to a cave before they will see lighting elements that feel familiar, but maybe are used in a way that surprises you.”

A sentiment echoed by Director Zack Winokur, who said he’s been working hard to be respectful of the cave while also using the setting to his advantage.

“It’s this beautiful series of questions to these phenomenal people who work here that’s like, can we touch this rock? Can we walk on this ledge? Can we move over here?” Winokur said. “That has been a wonderful, very different form of collaboration than I’ve ever had before.”

As far as trying to get good sound quality in a cave, Recording Engineer Chris Kincaid says they’re taking it one step at a time.

" It’s all different, we’re all kind of perceiving this in a slightly different way, which is kind of beautiful,” Kincaid said.

While this may not be a usual Saturday evening for the various creatures that call the cave home, Public Information Officer Molly Schoer assures the environment of the cave will be safe.

“We brought in everyone on our team to say is this possible? Can we do this without harming the cave? We asked our biologists, our geologists, is this going to damage the rocks? If we’ve got too much reverberation down here, will the bats become upset?” Schroer said. “They all said no, from what they could tell nothing was going to hurt the environment of the cave.”

Overall, Abrams said he’s excited to showcase the wonders of the cave system through music.

“There’s so many of these beautiful things that are already there. The job of this performance is to draw them out so that everybody can experience it in all of its glory.

The performances will be Saturday, April 29. Tickets for the shows were given out with a lottery drawing that over 20,000 people from the United States, Canada and Europe entered.

In the end, there will be two performances with a lucky 500 winners in attendance.

