WYMT National Correspondent talks the latest on “Local News Live”

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here at WYMT, we cover Eastern and Southern Kentucky seven days per week, on TV, here on WYMT.com and on the WYMT News App.

But, even when we’re not on the air, the Local News Live team has you covered with the big stories of the day and breaking news as it happens.

LNL Lead Anchor and our National Correspondent Debra Alfarone joined us Thursday afternoon to talk about the big stories of the day and what’s new from the Local News Live studio in our nation’s capital.

You can watch her entire interview with our Steve Hensley above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Photo Courtesy: Jenkins Police Department Facebook
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust in Letcher County
Highway 28 reopened following deadly crash in Perry County
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
Bol Kuir during Belfry's Mountain Schoolboy Classic game against Magoffin County in 2021.
Former Belfry center Bol Kuir declares for NBA Draft

Latest News

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky distributing flood relief donations
Foundation for Appalachian Ky. receives EKY Leadership Award
You may have noticed some fox pups, fawns or even baby raccoons wandering around your...
‘We do not want to go and pick them up’: Wildlife professionals warn to leave baby animals alone
Buckhorn School
Nearly nine months later, flood recovery continues in Perry County
Police: Man facing burglary charges