WYMT National Correspondent talks the latest on “Local News Live”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here at WYMT, we cover Eastern and Southern Kentucky seven days per week, on TV, here on WYMT.com and on the WYMT News App.

But, even when we’re not on the air, the Local News Live team has you covered with the big stories of the day and breaking news as it happens.

LNL Lead Anchor and our National Correspondent Debra Alfarone joined us Thursday afternoon to talk about the big stories of the day and what’s new from the Local News Live studio in our nation’s capital.

You can watch her entire interview with our Steve Hensley above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.