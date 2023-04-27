W.Va. Gov. Justice announces bid for U.S. Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has officially filed candidacy paperwork to run for U.S. Senate in 2024.

On Thursday evening, Justice made a public announcement from the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs about his candidacy. With Babydog by his side, the governor was joined by other elected officials including U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“I’m officially announcing my candidacy for United States Senate. I’m a patriot and a conservative, and I firmly believe America is the greatest country on Earth and we’re all blessed to live here. If the great people of West Virginia elect me, I will work every day to put America and West Virginia first,” Justice said.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is up for reelection in 2024, although he has yet to announce if he will seek to keep his Senate seat.

The paperwork by Gov. Justice shows both filings were dated today - Thursday, April 27.

The event is being held on the governor’s 72nd birthday.

A Senate bid by Justice would set up a matchup in the 2024 GOP primary with U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney.

Mooney jumped into the Senate race less than two weeks after winning his fifth term in the House last November.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who lost to Manchin in the 2018 general election, has announced he will run for governor next year.

No Democrats have announced a challenge to Manchin.

