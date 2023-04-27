Wolfe County Search and Rescue holds helicopter hoist training with KSP

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is the last state in the south without a state-sponsored search and rescue program, but that is about to change.

On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear signed a plan into law to create that program.

In the meantime, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSART) is improving their response with vertical hoist training.

“This is a team that we have been putting together for about four or five years, with the KSP since they have a hoist capability on their huey. We are training today to updat our normal hoist rescue to vertical hoist rescue and then moving on to swift water rescues, which will be later this year,” said WCSART Chief Deputy Michael Hackett.

Hackett said they have had a busy spring at the Red River Gorge.

“We’ve had, obviously some of the nice weekends, people want to get out and those are the busy weekends,” he said. “This week we’ve already had five. The fifth one was today, so it has been a bit busy for us.”

After an agreement with the Daniel Boone National Forest, the WCSART will now be able to use their hoist training in the Clifty Wilderness area of the Red River Gorge, something they said is the first of its kind for a wilderness area in the southeast.

“To be more prepared, the more training you can get the more prepared you are, the more experienced you get to make everyone safer,” he said.

Hackett hopes the new state-wide program will support their operations and aid in future disaster responses.

“It’s really nice that that has been coming along for the past two years, for the lobbying, and since those floods happened last year and a couple other rescues have happened, it has kind of set in, like the keystone of what we need, for the politicians to kind of see that ‘hey this might be something that we need’” he said.

The next step in the state-wide process will be to hire someone to run the program.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.