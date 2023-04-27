Whitley County road closed as part of crash investigation

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One road in Whitley County was closed Thursday afternoon as authorities investigate a fatal crash.

Officials with Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say that US-25 is closed around Angel Road near Prewitt’s Feed and Supply as Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal crash.

They say to use KY-86 and KY-204 West to KY-511 as alternate routes.

Deputies also say the road is expected to be closed through 4:00 p.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

