'We do not want to go and pick them up': Wildlife professionals warn to leave baby animals alone

You may have noticed some fox pups, fawns or even baby raccoons wandering around your...
You may have noticed some fox pups, fawns or even baby raccoons wandering around your neighborhood.(WDBJ)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - You may have noticed some fox pups, fawns or even baby raccoons wandering around your neighborhood.

Here’s why it’s not uncommon for a mom to leave her babies and why you should leave them alone.

“No, we do not want to go and pick them up. We want to let mom raise them. She is a much better mother than what we are,” said Jamie Rowe, the owner and founder of Grit and Grace in Cynthiana.

Grit and Grace is an animal rehabilitation center.

“We rehab wildlife animals, orphaned and injured wildlife animals,” Rowe said.

Including the wildlife babies kidnapped by humans.

“A lot of people kidnap fawns. More particular are the ones that are kidnapped more often than other animals,” said Rowe.

Rowe says it’s not unusual if you find wildlife babies alone.

“Mama puts them in a spot that is safe. They know to stay there,” said Rowe. “Sometimes they’ll wander around that spot, but they usually go right back. She goes back and feeds them when they’re supposed to, and she goes back out, hunts or whatever she does.”

At least 95% of the wildlife babies that end up at Grit and Grace are there because of humans.

