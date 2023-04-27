Three projects approved in EKY through Kentucky Product Development Initiative

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved eight projects across the state, worth more than $4.6 million in funding. Three projects are located in Eastern Kentucky.

The Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI) was established in 2022, and officials said it builds on the state’s effort to develop land and buildings in local communities to support new, well-paying jobs and economic growth.

“Site selection is crucial in setting up future economic success for Kentucky,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “The funding provided through the KPDI program gives communities around the state the opportunities and advantages they need to ensure they have quality sites and buildings to attract growing companies. I’m excited to announce this second wave of projects in the initial round of KPDI and can’t wait to see what quality companies build in these communities.”

The City of Corbin and the Southeast Kentucky Industrial Development Authority were approved for a regional project to build a 105,000-sqaure-foot building on Lot No. 7 in the Southern Kentucky Business Park. The project was identified as having the potential for future investment of economic development and will see $3.78 million in building costs including $1.9 million in state support.

In Johnson County, officials are looking to expand the existing Build-Ready-certified industrial park in Hager Hill. The $435,000 project was approved for $217,500 in state support.

In Rowan County, officials will buy 238 acres located on Rodney Hitch Boulevard in Morehead for future industrial use. The $2.3 million purchase was approved for nearly $600,000 in state support.

“KAED is excited to see the statewide participation in KPDI and the success that is already occurring across the Commonwealth,” said Haley McCoy, President and CEO of the Kentucky Association for Economic Development. “This program has truly elevated Kentucky’s economic development assets, and we are grateful to the many Kentucky utility partners who have joined KAED in covering the cost of independent, third-party consultants at Site Selection Group who evaluate the projects: Atmos Energy, Big Rivers Electric, Duke Energy, LG&E and KU, Kentucky Power, TVA, Touchstone Energy Cooperatives/EKPC and Louisville Water.”

