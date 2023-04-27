Retired K9 officer to comfort military family as handler deploys overseas

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the Glasgow Police Department K9 officers have retired due to health concerns.

“He is an officer. He is part of the family and part of our community here in Glasgow,” said Major Terry Flatt, Glasgow Police Department.

Zeke was a K9 officer with the Glasgow Police Department for the past six years and rotated through a number of handlers over the years.

Most recently, he has been with Officer John DuBarry since the fall of 2019.

“Officer DuBarry and Zeke had that bond like a brother or sister, or a father and son would have,” said Flatt.

After the agency cited a number of health issues that the dog has endured, they’ve decided it was best that Zeke retire from the force. Meanwhile, the city agreed to allow DuBarry and his family to adopt Zeke into their home permanently.

“My family’s extremely happy about about the situation as far as being able to adopt Zeek and, and have him at home with us,” said DuBarry.

Zeke’s permanent living situation at DuBarry’s home will mean so much to his wife and four kids as he is set to deploy overseas as an active military member. DuBarry has been in the military for the past 22 years and is currently in the Navy Reserves.

“You have to do with the needs of the military. And it’s been a really difficult transition,” said DuBarry from training at Camp Lejune. “That is one comfort, the fact that we’ve been able to adopt Zeke.”

During Zeke’s time alone with Officer DuBarry, he’s helped produce 43 drug cases, 26 of which were felonies. This doesn’t include the countless other calls he’s been on with the department.

“We had a barricaded subject and Zeke was utilized in more of a deterrent situation,” said DuBarry.

Even though Zeke will transition from officer to your average pet dog, it’s safe to say his intelligence and memories of years on the force will never really leave him.

“I jokingly say that if he had opposable thumbs, he’d be driving the cruiser and I’d be in the passenger seat,” said DuBarry.

A police K9 officer can cost anywhere from $12,000 to 18,000.

The department says they are working to get another K9 officer to have a total of two back on the streets.

