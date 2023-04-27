Rain chances return this afternoon, storms possible at times later

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dry start to the day, rain chances return to the region later. They will stick around for a few days.

Today and Tonight

Most of us start the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures than we have seen in the last few days. Upper 40s will be the name of the game for most of the region. The closer we get to lunchtime, the more the clouds increase and after lunch, the better the rain chances get. They will move across the border from the south and work their way north through the afternoon and evening hours. I can’t rule out a rumble or two of thunder overnight.

Highs will top out in the low 70s before the rain gets started and drop into the upper 50s overnight. Rain could be heavy at times, but we are not expecting severe weather.

Extended Forecast

Off-and-on showers and storms will continue into Friday but should start dying off by Friday night. Highs Friday afternoon should make it back into the upper 60s before falling into the low 50s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Again, just like Thursday, the rain could be heavy at times and some of the storms could be gusty, but we are not expecting anything severe.

Saturday might feature a little bit of late-day sunshine, but I think most of the day will stay dreary but drier. I can’t rule out a stray shower, but I think most stay dry. Highs will climb back to around 70 before a cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday, cooling us down and bringing some scattered rain chances back to wrap up the last weekend of April. Lows will drop into the low 50s Saturday night and only climb into the low to mid-60s on Sunday.

The first day of May on Monday starts on a bit of a dreary note with scattered rain chances and cooler temperatures. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s to around 60.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.(WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Jenkins Police Department Facebook
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust in Letcher County
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
Bol Kuir during Belfry's Mountain Schoolboy Classic game against Magoffin County in 2021.
Former Belfry center Bol Kuir declares for NBA Draft
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky police department asking for help to find stolen trailer
Capt. Roy Sewell Jr. died in the line of duty Monday.
‘Where do you need me?’ | Remembering North Tazewell Volunteer Firefighter

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - April 26, 2023
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - April 26, 2023
Evan Hatter's Weather Forecast at 6 p.m. - 4/26/23
Evan Hatter's Weather Forecast at 6 p.m. - 4/26/23
WYMT First Alert Weather
Showers make a comeback later this week
Rainy and Stormy Weather
Clouds increase later today, rain chances return soon