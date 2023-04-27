Rain chances return this afternoon, storms possible at times later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dry start to the day, rain chances return to the region later. They will stick around for a few days.

Today and Tonight

Most of us start the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures than we have seen in the last few days. Upper 40s will be the name of the game for most of the region. The closer we get to lunchtime, the more the clouds increase and after lunch, the better the rain chances get. They will move across the border from the south and work their way north through the afternoon and evening hours. I can’t rule out a rumble or two of thunder overnight.

Highs will top out in the low 70s before the rain gets started and drop into the upper 50s overnight. Rain could be heavy at times, but we are not expecting severe weather.

Extended Forecast

Off-and-on showers and storms will continue into Friday but should start dying off by Friday night. Highs Friday afternoon should make it back into the upper 60s before falling into the low 50s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Again, just like Thursday, the rain could be heavy at times and some of the storms could be gusty, but we are not expecting anything severe.

Saturday might feature a little bit of late-day sunshine, but I think most of the day will stay dreary but drier. I can’t rule out a stray shower, but I think most stay dry. Highs will climb back to around 70 before a cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday, cooling us down and bringing some scattered rain chances back to wrap up the last weekend of April. Lows will drop into the low 50s Saturday night and only climb into the low to mid-60s on Sunday.

The first day of May on Monday starts on a bit of a dreary note with scattered rain chances and cooler temperatures. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s to around 60.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

