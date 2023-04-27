Police: Man facing charges for stealing items that did not belong to him

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Letcher County man is facing charges following an early morning break-in earlier this week.

It happened early Wednesday morning at an unused building across the street from the library in the Neon community.

Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines tells WYMT he got a call at home about the suspect removing items that did not belong to him.

When he and Jenkins Police Officer Justin Phipps arrived at the building in question, they found Jason Hall, of Neon, had already taken several things outside and was using a wheelbarrel to transport them.

Stines ordered Hall out of the building, which was damaged in the July 2022 flood and was being used for storage, and arrested him.

He is charged with burglary and was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

