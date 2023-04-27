Police investigating after body found in high school parking lot

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story this morning out of Knox County.

Police are on the scene at Knox Central High School just outside Barbourville where a body has been found in the parking lot.

Not much information is known about the circumstances of the incident other than the investigation is ongoing.

Knox County Schools are closed and using an NTI day, which means teachers and staff are working from home.

School officials did confirm to WYMT the closing is due to the situation at the high school. They also tell us the victim is not a staff member or student with the school system.

We are working to gather more info and will have more as we get it.

