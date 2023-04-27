Organizations discuss flood recovery at EKY Leadership Conference

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - To kick off the East Kentucky Leadership Conference, organizations with a variety of backgrounds gathered to discuss relief efforts from the July 2022 flood.

“If we didn’t already know well enough how the other’s processes worked, now is the time to learn, because without that understanding, you’re all working towards the same goal but often times moving in different directions,” Housing Development Alliance Home Repair Manager Max Temple said.

As they discussed plans and community needs, housing continually came up as an important topic.

“Obviously that’s a need. You still have people that are displaced and don’t have a long-term solution. There’s already a housing crisis in Eastern Kentucky. So, how do we balance homeowner replacement with maybe landlord replacement, what does that look like?” SBP Resilience and Recovery Fellow for Eastern Kentucky Sara Hambrick said.

High school students from throughout the region also joined in conversations.

Between school days, students are seeing flood recovery efforts.

“Just being curious, like what’s happened, because really now, it’s not as much of a big conversation anymore because it was nine or ten months ago, we don’t really talk about it as much. We try to get through it, hoping we get our school back and everything,” Buckhorn High School sophomore Laken Napier said.

By making plans and talking through them, organizations are becoming more equipped for anytime another disaster may hit.

“We don’t know when the next natural disaster’s gonna hit, but if we can try to be prepared and ready next time, that’s gonna be one of our best bets, as far as response and recovery efforts next time,” AppalRed Disaster Response Attorney Whitney Bailey said.

There will be more discussions about flood relief at the East Kentucky Leadership Conference on Friday.

