Officials: Cause of fire at Ky. state park ruled as arson

The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more...
The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more than 100 acres before crews were able to get it 100% contained.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with the Kentucky Division of Forestry have determined arson as the cause of the fire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park.

Investigators say they don’t have any leads about who is responsible.

They say the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Photo Courtesy: Jenkins Police Department Facebook
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust in Letcher County
Highway 28 reopened following deadly crash in Perry County
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
Bol Kuir during Belfry's Mountain Schoolboy Classic game against Magoffin County in 2021.
Former Belfry center Bol Kuir declares for NBA Draft

Latest News

You may have noticed some fox pups, fawns or even baby raccoons wandering around your...
‘We do not want to go and pick them up’: Wildlife professionals warn to leave baby animals alone
Buckhorn School
Nearly nine months later, flood recovery continues in Perry County
Police: Man facing burglary charges
EKY Leadership Conference
Organizations discuss flood recovery at EKY Leadership Conference