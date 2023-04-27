Off-and-on showers close out April

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve entered the homestretch of April and after a breezy and stormy start to the month, we’re ending it decidedly cooler, but with a chance for showers.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers continue roaming the region as our disturbance pushes through the region overnight. Most of this activity looks to be showers, but some pockets of heavy rain will be possible, along with a rumble of thunder or two. Overnight lows stay rather mild with the clouds and the showers in place, in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Some of those showers could extend into early on Friday as clouds stay put in the region. Showers will diminish from west to east through the day, though. We’ll still make a run near average in the upper 60s to near 70° for a daytime high after the showers push out. The dry trend continues overnight, but clouds stay put with lows in the middle 40s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Dry, but mostly cloudy, skies continue into the early hours of Saturday, which should help us make another run at 70° or so for the afternoon. However, clouds will begin to thicken back up for the afternoon and evening hours as our next disturbance pushes into the region. Overnight lows hang into the lower 50s.

Showers move back into the region as we head through the day on Sunday thanks to our latest low pressure and frontal boundary pushing through the region. And again, some of the rain could be briefly heavy with some rumbles of thunder possible. We’ll still make it up into the middle 60s for a daytime high as we start another stretch of below average weather. Showers move out as colder air moves in, with lows into the lower 40s on Sunday night. That trend continues with a mix of sun and clouds each day next week, with just a stray chance of rain showers. We stay below average with highs holding near 60° and overnight lows holding near 40°.

