Nearly nine months later, flood recovery continues in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday marks nine months since deadly flooding rocked portions of Eastern Kentucky, but officials said it could be five to seven years before life returns to normal in certain areas.

Some people are still living in temporary housing, while some students are still learning in temporary classrooms.

In Perry County, renovation is about to start at Buckhorn School after it was nearly destroyed by floodwater.

Even though the building has not been used since that historic night in July, school leaders said the recovery process is ongoing. They said the renovation will cost millions of dollars.

“You asked me if I am surprised at what the overall cost is going to be, probably not. Because I thought it was going to be a complete tear down,” Jody Maggard, with the Perry County Board of Education, said.

School officials said they hope federal and state funding will pay for the cost of the rebuild.

Bids on the renovation work will be received next month, and officials said construction will likely take months.

“We had two walls that structurally had to be torn down and replaced. We have concrete walls and a roof and a floor without the finished floor,” Maggard added.

It was estimated students may be back in the building by early 2024.

Jesse Terry said he vividly remembers the historic night.

“I could hear them screaming for help,” he said.

Terry added he and his neighbors did whatever they could to survive.

“Actually, it seems longer. It really does to me. Seems like a long time. It didn’t affect me the way some people it did. My girl gets upset. Messes with her time to time,” Terry explained.

Like many people, Terry lost his home during the flood. Now, he has a new home, but other people in the region are still waiting.

County leaders said around a dozen people are living in travel trailers at Perry County Park while flood repairs are made.

While construction continues on homes and businesses, people said the region also needs mental health counseling because of the ongoing trauma caused by the flood.

