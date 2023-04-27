Kentucky animal shelter shuts down after distemper cases in dogs

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Animal Shelter has had to stop all adoptions and bringing in more dogs after cases of distemper.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs. They say all dogs are at risk, but puppies younger than four months old and dogs that have not been vaccinated against at a greater risk. It can’t be passed on to humans.

“My first reaction was start calling people to get help, so that I can help them,” said Patricia Shelton. She is the animal rescue coordinator for Kentucky Paws Animal Rescue. “It’s a passion. If you don’t have passion for animals, you can’t do it. You just can’t. There’s no way. You have to have a love. You have to have patience. You have to have the heart.”

Shelton is hoping others will have the heart to help her, as she does what she can to help dogs in the region while the shelter is offline. She is looking for supplies, food, crates, and monetary donations as well.

“There’s already so many in need, and they can’t take anymore, and they don’t have anywhere to put them. It’s a lot.”

