Jeff Honeycutt hired as Breathitt County head boys basketball coach

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming off the program’s first 14th Region championship in 27 years, a new chapter in Breathitt County is set to begin.

Breathitt County athletic director Kyle Moore tells WYMT that Jeff Honeycutt will be the new head boys basketball coach of the Bobcats.

Honeycutt served as Knott Central’s girls basketball coach for 12 seasons, winning four 14th Region titles between 2017 and 2021.

He will be taking over the job from Moore, who served as interim coach following the death of BB King. The Bobcats are coming off their first 14th Region title since 1996.

