Highway 28 shut down following deadly crash in Perry County

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person is dead following an early morning crash in Perry County.

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT Highway 28 is shut down and will be closed for a while.

It happened near Tranquility Lane between the Grapevine and Chavies communities early Thursday morning. We’re told two cars were involved and there are injuries reported.

Officials with the coroner’s office confirmed earlier they were called to the crash site.

No names or conditions have been released.

