Hazard, Breathitt County picks up wins
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wild night in the 14th Region for some baseball.
In some cross-divisional action, Hazard and Breathitt County stayed hot with each picking up a win.
The Bulldogs run ruled Estill County 11-1 in five innings, while the Bobcats upset region favorite Letcher Central 4-0.
Check out all of the scores from across the area below!
BASEBALL
Breathitt County 4, Letcher Central 0
Hazard 11, Estill County 1 (5 innings)
Jackson City 11, Jenkins 1 (5 innings)
Johnson Central 14, Magoffin County 4 (6 innings)
Lawrence County 5, Floyd Central 2
Owsley County 6, Menifee County 0 (6 innings)
Paintsville 16, Martin County 6 (5 innings)
Powell County 20, Lee County 0 (4 innings)
Whitley County 5, Corbin 1
SOFTBALL
Lawrence County 18, Pikeville 3 (6 innings)
Lee County 6, Owsley County 4
South Laurel 14, Whitley County 2 (5 innings)
