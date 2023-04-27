Hazard, Breathitt County picks up wins

By Austin Hicks and John Lowe
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wild night in the 14th Region for some baseball.

In some cross-divisional action, Hazard and Breathitt County stayed hot with each picking up a win.

The Bulldogs run ruled Estill County 11-1 in five innings, while the Bobcats upset region favorite Letcher Central 4-0.

Check out all of the scores from across the area below!

BASEBALL

Breathitt County 4, Letcher Central 0

Hazard 11, Estill County 1 (5 innings)

Jackson City 11, Jenkins 1 (5 innings)

Johnson Central 14, Magoffin County 4 (6 innings)

Lawrence County 5, Floyd Central 2

Owsley County 6, Menifee County 0 (6 innings)

Paintsville 16, Martin County 6 (5 innings)

Powell County 20, Lee County 0 (4 innings)

Whitley County 5, Corbin 1

SOFTBALL

Lawrence County 18, Pikeville 3 (6 innings)

Lee County 6, Owsley County 4

South Laurel 14, Whitley County 2 (5 innings)

