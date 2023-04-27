The Grand Ole Country Music Show hosts live music to raise funds for Officer Nickolas Wilt

Bayou Country Superfest Returns to New Orleans in 2018
(tcw-wvue)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Grand Ole Country Music Show is hosting Courtney Arnold, Eric Kerr, Emcee-Kennedy Reid and the Grand Ole Country Music Show Band.

The announcement was made through the organization’s Facebook page.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the window the night of the show or through their website.

Funds raised from the event will be used to support LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, the organization said.

Event organizers said all ages are welcome.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Highway 28 reopened following deadly crash in Perry County
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
CJ Fredrick & Blair Green
Former UK basketball players announced as Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade grand marshals
Police: Man facing burglary charges

Latest News

LDD Thumbnail
Local Deal Drop 3/7/23
We Are a Region - 11:00 p.m.
We Are a Region - 11:00 p.m.
Commentary
COMMENTARY Neighbors Helping Neighbors RECLIP - August 5, 2022
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version