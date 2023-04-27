Gov. Andy Beshear: Nearly $800K approved to upgrade EKY parks and recreation spaces

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 37 projects were approved that will enhance accessibility and upgrade parks and recreation spaces throughout the state.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund allotted $3.9 million to communities across Kentucky for a variety of outdoor, health-related improvements. In Eastern Kentucky, seven counties had projects approved.

“Every Kentuckian deserves access to safe and well-maintained outdoor spaces to enjoy with their family,” said Gov. Beshear. “These funds have been improving our parks for years, and we’re starting to see projects come to fruition that I recommended at the start of my administration. We’ll continue to make our public parks a priority across Kentucky.”

Corbin will use $125,000 to buy and install toddler-aged playground equipment, benches, rubber surfacing and slide mats.

In Estill County, officials will receive $125,000 to improve Kentucky River Park. The improvements include building a new portage and boat ramp to increase accessibility to the Kentucky River, refurbishing the asphalt and nature trails, building a fishing dock that connects to the nature trails, buying picnic tables and building a splash pad and shelter with restrooms.

Jackson will get $50,000 to buy and install new equipment at Douthitt Park’s two-to-five-year-old and five-to-twelve-year-old playgrounds.

Jenkins will use more than $66,000 to make renovations at Jenkins City Park. The renovations include building two food booths, updating the existing structure and adding metal roofing, upgrading the electricity capacity from 100 watts to 200 watts and resurfacing the blacktop area.

The Martin County Fiscal Court will receive more than $122,000 to replace the old Martin County swimming pool with a splash park.

The Perry County Fiscal Court will use $150,000 to develop a park in Viper OR make improvements to Eagles Landing Campground.

In Wolfe County, officials will get more than $157,000 for improvements at three parks. At Wolfe County Community Park, officials plan to pave the community center parking lot. At Helechawa Park, there are plans to build a new family shelter and basketball court, buy and install playground equipment, pave the parking lot, add lighting and remove debris from the park. At Hazel Green Park, officials said they plan to buy and install new playground equipment, pave the walking track, add rubber mulch to the play area and remove park debris.

You can find the complete list of approved projects here.

