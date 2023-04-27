Foundation for Appalachian Ky. receives EKY Leadership Award

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky distributing flood relief donations
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky distributing flood relief donations(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit organizations have been a large part of recovery from the July 2022 flood.

Employees and volunteers worked day and night to fundraise while reaching out to flood survivors.

“It was sheer devastation and catastrophe, but at the same time, everyone was so willing to help one another, even if they had lost everything too, and I think that’s really special, and I think that really speaks to the nature of Eastern Kentucky,” Stacie Fugate, Invision Hazard Coordinator, said.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky had to reframe what they do as a non-profit to better serve people in the region.

“I mean, they were around-the-clock, and they brought in so much new staff, and they were training everybody and they were doing all these things they’ve never done before. Direct payments to individuals. All this stuff, and they’re figuring it all out on the fly,” Hazard Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said.

Lines of people showed up needing financial assistance for months.

Each day, staff were answering phones and distributing checks.

“We took in about 8,000 applications for help. That included people who just lost everything out of their refrigerator because of the power outage, all the way to the people who lost everything including members of their family,” Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky CEO Gerry Roll said. “We wrote more than 8,000 checks to individuals, to housing organizations, to non-profits, to farmers, to small businesses.”

Even after months of raising money and distributing checks, CEO Gerry Roll said there is still work to be done.

With that said, the non-profit has raised more than $7.4 million in grants.

“We didn’t really have time to think about how big and the enormity, and how hard this was gonna be. We only had time to think about how do we get this message out. How do we get this money in, and how do we get these resources to the people who need it the most, and that’s what we did,” Gerry Roll said.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky received the 2023 East Kentucky Leadership Award as an organization.

