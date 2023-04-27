Former UK basketball players announced as Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade grand marshals

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, two former Kentucky basketball stars were announced as grand marshals of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade.

CJ Fredrick joined the Wildcats in 2021. He battled injuries throughout his Kentucky career and, following the 2022-23 season, he announced plans to transfer to the University of Cincinnati.

Blair Green is a Southeastern Kentucky native. She played at Harlan County High School before enrolling at the University of Kentucky. Green was a McDonald’s All-America nominee, a member of the Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List and a finalist for Kentucky Miss Basketball.

Fredrick and Green announced their engagement in late December of 2022. They are also winners of the Blue Heart Award for overcoming injuries and making significant contributions to their teams.

The Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade will take place on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. in Pineville.

